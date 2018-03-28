Lindiwe Sisulu heads to Lesotho to apologise to the king

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will soon be travelling to Lesotho to apologise to King Letsie III after he was "mistreated" at the SA border.

"The issue with the king is related to the border. He was not happy with how he was treated. The minister will go to Lesotho to apologise to the King. The issue requires the minister to travel to the country to apologise‚" Sisulu’s spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said on Wednesday.

He said the issue complained about by the king also affects the citizens of Lesotho.

"There are problems with how the border operates. There are dedicated lines for South African and Lesotho citizens. The Lesotho line is always long and the South African line is always short or sometimes empty‚" Mabaya said.

"The Basotho people feel they are not being fairly treated. There are also issues about how long it takes for them to get passports and permits."

Mabaya said Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday travelled to Lesotho to meet with the king to address those issues.