Durban High Court cleans up ahead of Zuma’s first appearance

The 108-year-old Durban High Court was a hive of clean-up activity on Tuesday, about a week ahead of the appearance of former president Jacob Zuma on multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering.

It is not every day that a former president faces charges, and perhaps this explains the frantic activities around the court building.

On one end of the court precinct, workers were seen moving old and broken desks, while others were busy scrubbing the floors.

On Friday April 6, Zuma is expected to greet his supporters as he makes his way to the building to answer to the charges that have been dogging him for more than a decade.

An employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had been instructed to clean the place up ahead of Zuma’s appearance. "They told us the court has to look presentable as there would be local and international TV stations and media [that] will be pointing their cameras on the [court] building. So we are doing as we are told."

A security guard said the building has also hosted state security agents. "They were assessing security and taking notes on what measures should be taken to avoid security breaches ... They had been coming here since last week already."

Karlien Marais, the Durban High Court manager, was in a meeting for most of Tuesday afternoon, apparently in discussion about the upcoming case. On Wednesday morning she was cagey about what information she was prepared to release about the preparations ahead of Zuma’s court appearance.

"All I can say is that the judge who will hear the application has been selected and allocated. But I am not prepared, at this stage, to reveal his or her name. What I can say for sure is that former president Zuma is expected to appear here in court next Friday on April 6.

"I don’t know what will happen after that first court appearance. We anticipate that the case will be postponed to another date. I don’t know whether the case proper will be heard here in the Durban High Court or [if] it will be moved to another court. It will all depend on what happens on the first appearance and the decision taken there."

Police spokesperson Major Thulani Zwane said they were still finalising their preparations to deploy their members during Zuma’s court appearance. "There would be deployment, but it is not clear at this stage how many of our members will be deployed in and outside court. We are still devising contingency plans."