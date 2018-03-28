"You’re very correct to raise a concern about this matter of a farewell party‚ where money is going to be spent‚" Mabuza said.

The question had been asked by EFF MP Delisile Ngwenya‚ who wanted to know what the government was planning to do to hold Magashule and the provincial government to account on this matter.

Ngwenya suggested that the conduct of the Free State government was another example of why sections of the public were losing confidence in the ANC-led government.

Taking a swipe at Magashule‚ the former premier of Mpumalanga said he had recently quit as a provincial leader and no party was held for him because there was simply no money for it.

"We don’t have money‚ we’ve got a lot of problems. So as leaders we must use the very little resources that we have correctly‚" he said.

"Probably what we can do is to persuade [the leadership of the Free State government] in the interest of the party and in the interest of all the challenges we’re facing as a country‚ to use money sparingly and correctly‚" said Mabuza.

Turning to lifestyle audits on government officials and ministers, which were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address in February‚ Mabuza said they were finalising the guidelines and that it remained a priority as they were serious about tackling corruption.

Mabuza also came out against suggestions that the government should regulate the religious sector.

While he admitted that some churches were being used for nefarious activities‚ Mabuza reminded MPs that SA was a secular state.