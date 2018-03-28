David Mabuza scathing of alleged R20m farewell party for Magashule
The deputy president says the Free State government must explain the lavish party and why all Mangaung public servants were allowed to leave work at 9am to attend the gig
Deputy President David Mabuza has harshly criticised the Free State government for throwing a farewell party for outgoing premier Ace Magashule — reportedly at a cost of R20m — saying there was no money for doing so.
Mabuza adddressed the matter while responding to questions by MPs in the National Council of Provinces on the progress the government has made regarding lifestyle audits on public servants and public representatives.
Mabuza‚ a former political ally of Magashule‚ told MPs that the government would "enquire" from the Free State government what led to it hosting a party at Free State Rugby stadium, in which all public servants in the Mangaung area were ordered to leave work at 9am on Wednesday morning to attend the gig.
During his #QandA Deputy President David Mabuza was asked about ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s R20-million farewell bash in Bloemfontein.
"You’re very correct to raise a concern about this matter of a farewell party‚ where money is going to be spent‚" Mabuza said.
The question had been asked by EFF MP Delisile Ngwenya‚ who wanted to know what the government was planning to do to hold Magashule and the provincial government to account on this matter.
Ngwenya suggested that the conduct of the Free State government was another example of why sections of the public were losing confidence in the ANC-led government.
Taking a swipe at Magashule‚ the former premier of Mpumalanga said he had recently quit as a provincial leader and no party was held for him because there was simply no money for it.
"We don’t have money‚ we’ve got a lot of problems. So as leaders we must use the very little resources that we have correctly‚" he said.
"Probably what we can do is to persuade [the leadership of the Free State government] in the interest of the party and in the interest of all the challenges we’re facing as a country‚ to use money sparingly and correctly‚" said Mabuza.
Turning to lifestyle audits on government officials and ministers, which were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address in February‚ Mabuza said they were finalising the guidelines and that it remained a priority as they were serious about tackling corruption.
Mabuza also came out against suggestions that the government should regulate the religious sector.
While he admitted that some churches were being used for nefarious activities‚ Mabuza reminded MPs that SA was a secular state.
