Companies watchdog worried Steinhoff and other multinationals escape parts of SA law

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is concerned that external companies listed in SA but not registered in the country are not subject to certain provisions of the Companies Act.

The concern was expressed on Wednesday by the CIPC head of governance, surveillance and enforcement Asogaren Chetty in a briefing on Steinhoff before four parliamentary committees: finance, trade and industry, public accounts, and public service and administration.

Under the Companies Act, an external company is a foreign company that is carrying on a business within SA.

Chetty said the regulator’s concern was that a publicly listed foreign company was defined by the Companies Act as an external company and was technically allowed to contract out of certain civil and criminal provisions of the act, including section 214 regarding the duties of directors. This meant that in terms of liability there were no consequences.

The problem was not only apparent in relation to Steinhoff but also with other companies, particularly mining companies, which were allowed to list and not comply, for example, with rehabilitation, and social and ethical obligations.

The CIPC issued a compliance notice against Steinhoff in January under section 214 of the Companies Act for the falsification of accounting records, following allegations of accounting irregularities. The Steinhoff board has been given six months to provide the CIPC with the names of the individuals who were involved in this falsification and to institute criminal action against them.

Chetty said the CIPC wanted to see action taken to recover money and to apply for directors to be declared delinquent. He stressed that the falsification of accounting records occurred within Steinhoff International Holdings and pre-dated the establishment of Steinhoff NV as a company registered in the Netherlands. At the time, Steinhoff International Holdings was a registered company as defined in the Companies Act and, therefore, all the provisions of the act were applicable.

Until 2015, Steinhoff International Holdings had its primary listing on the JSE. From 2015 it became an external company with a secondary listing on the JSE. The allegations of financial irregularities stretch back to 2015 and will require a restatement of the financial statements of 2015, 2016 and 2017, and perhaps from even earlier.