Committee says changing the Constitution’s ‘property clause’ is not a given

ANC MPs Vincent Smith and Mathole Motshekga said it is a not a foregone conclusion that Section 25 of the Constitution — also known as the property clause — will be amended, and that the constitutional review committee, which they head, will first engage in an extensive consultation process.

Smith and Motshekga were speaking at the conclusion of a two-day Land Summit in Johannesburg, jointly hosted by Parliament, Nelson Mandela University, the University of Pretoria’s GIBS Business School, and other civil society organisations.

The summit was attended by a wide number of agricultural and farmers’ organisations, academics, commentators, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Smith said the review committee would call for written submissions next week, and would then embark on a process of public hearings, spending three days in each province. At the end of August, it would return to Parliament with a decision on whether it was necessary to amend Section 25 to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

"When we go back in August, we will not say that land must be expropriated. We will either say that the Constitution must be amended, or not," said Smith.

Participants at the summit were deeply divided on whether the amendment mooted by a motion passed by Parliament earlier this month was necessary. On one hand, many, particularly legal experts, argued that an amendment was not necessary as Section 25 sets out the criteria for expropriation, which are already wide enough to allow that, in certain circumstances, no compensation can be "just and equitable". As government has steered away from doing this, the interpretation of the Constitution has not yet been tested in court.

On the other hand were those who argued that an amendment was necessary to strengthen the state’s hand and give guidance to the courts.

"Our decision will be based on what makes the most sense, not on who shouts the loudest," said Smith.

Motshekga corrected a perception created by Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Tuesday, when she said that she did not intend to wait for the parliamentary process to go ahead but would begin expropriating land, where "just and equitable", immediately.

"What she [had meant] was that she would not wait for the parliamentary process to conclude before she utilised the Constitution [as it stands now] to expropriate. What she did not intend to say was that she would disregard a parliamentary process," he said.

Smith said that he welcomed Nkoana-Mashabane’s statement because if she went ahead and used existing law to expropriate land without compensation then her decision could be tested in the courts. "Our job is to look at whether it is necessary to amend the Constitution. If she goes out and tests [the Constitution] it will help us in making that decision ... I see it as a positive."