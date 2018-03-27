National

WATCH: Can Mark Kingon’s new broom sweep SARS clean?

27 March 2018 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Mark Kingon is at the helm of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on an acting basis after Tom Moyane was suspended after some intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has said that Moyane’s suspension is in the public interest as his Cabinet attempts to salvage the state-owned entity.

Kingon, who has been with the institution since its inception, but has 90 days in the position before a permanent commissioner is appointed.

Kingon spoke to Business Day TV about his plans to turn the institution around in three months.

