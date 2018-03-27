Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

PUBLIC PROTECTOR

Public Protector Mkhwebane lied to Parliament, say Absa lawyers

27 March 2018 - 05:50 Natasha Marrian
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of lying to Parliament during her appearance before its justice committee on March 6.

Mkhwebane appeared before the committee to explain her report on the investigation into Absa and Bankorp, now set aside by the high court.

Business Day understands that Absa’s attorneys have written to the parliamentary committee, pointing out the inaccuracies in Mkhwebane’s submissions to it on March 6.

Portfolio committee chairman Mathole Motshekga on Monday confirmed receiving the letter from Absa’s legal representatives. Motshekga told Business Day that Mkhwebane would be offered an opportunity to respond to it before the committee made any findings on the letter’s contents.

The letter pointed out numerous instances in which she had misled Parliament over her report into Bankorp.

Mkhwebane in bid to appeal ruling that she pay legal costs

Public Protector argues it would have ‘far-reaching implications’ for Chapter 9 institutions that would then ‘operate in fear of ...
National
11 days ago

"We note that it is not Absa Bank Limited but three judges of the High Court who found these statements are untrue," the letter from Absa’s legal representatives, Webber Wentzel, said.

"Absa Bank LTD accordingly instructed us to prepare this memorandum documenting those statements that Mkhwebane made before the Portfolio Committee which the High Court had already found to be untrue," the letter said.

The firm pointed out that the high court had found that Mkhwebane was dishonest in the course of the investigation and in her sworn affidavits filed in court.

Absa pointed out that while Mkhwebane told the portfolio committee she had conducted her investigation in good faith, the high court found that the process "was not impartial" and there was therefore "reasonable apprehension that the Public Protector was biased against Absa and the SA Reserve Bank".

This finding was that she did not "fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her function without fear, favour or prejudice".

During her presentation to the committee, Mkhwebane said she had not had a "secretive" or "whatever meeting" with Jacob Zuma. However, Absa’s attorneys say in their letter that this was not true.

The high court had found that she failed to disclose her meeting with Zuma and had only done so in a later answering affidavit in the court proceedings to review the report.

However, she had still not made available the minutes of that meeting and the court found it was "veiled in obscurity".

Mkhwebane is facing scrutiny from Parliament over her handling of the Absa-Bankorp report as well as her report into the Vrede dairy farm project, in which high-level ANC officials are implicated, including former mining minister and ANC Free State treasurer Mosebenzi Zwane.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Unfit to be the public protector

There is no choice but to embark on what will in the end be a humiliating removal for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Opinion
19 days ago

Advocates question Mkhwebane's motives in Bankorp report debacle

Advocates suggest Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was negligent in the Absa-Bankorp investigation
National
3 months ago

STUART THEOBALD: The protector is too inept to put one over the public

The spies must have cringed at the poor quality of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report, and how blatant the signs of their interference
Opinion
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Gauteng plans for a future of water scarcity
National
2.
Public Protector Mkhwebane lied to Parliament, ...
National
3.
SA authority goes digital for faster processing ...
National / Education
4.
Minimum wage law will miss May 1 deadline
National / Labour

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Unfit to be the public protector
Opinion / Editorials

Advocates question Mkhwebane's motives in Bankorp report debacle
National

Still not ready to defend Absa writ
Companies / Financial Services

STUART THEOBALD: The protector is too inept to put one over the public
Opinion / Columnists

Public Protector ‘met spies twice on Bank’, Absa affidavit reveals
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.