Parliament issues summons for former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma and three Gupta brothers

The committee decided to accept affidavits from individuals who wish to make submissions to the inquiry until April 13. The committee is planning to finalise its first report in May with the final draft being tabled in Parliament in mid-June.

Myeni has, so far, failed to submit a medical certificate to support her claim that she cannot appear before the committee because she is "not in fit and full capacity". She gave a written submission that she thought would be sufficient but this was rejected by the committee, which wants to interrogate her about allegations that she played a role in the suspension of three Eskom executives in March 2015, including former CEO Tshediso Matona.

This intervention, according to the testimony of former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi, took place at the Durban residence of former president Jacob Zuma.

In a letter to Rantho earlier this month, Myeni accused the committee of a lack of sympathy and support and an insensitivity to her rights as a citizen "in terms of being afforded an opportunity to recover in dignity". It seemed, she said, that she was being "stripped" of her rights.

Missing Guptas

In February, Rantho said the public enterprises committee was battling to locate the Guptas and their lawyers to serve them with notice to appear before it. She said they tried to contact the lawyers that last wrote to the committee on behalf of the family‚ but the legal firm had said the Guptas were no longer their clients.

The Guptas had been expected to appear before the Eskom inquiry on March 13‚ but the committee did not get a response.

Rantho told journalists in February: "It’s still a problem, the issue of the Guptas, because we don’t know where they are, but we’re going to look for them. We’ll have to check if we can find them in Saxonwold‚ or an office where they now operate from‚ those that are here‚ because we only know of one [Gupta brother] who’s outside the country."