National

No future for whites without land redistribution, says Cronin

27 March 2018 - 17:06 Naledi Shange
Jeremy Cronin. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Jeremy Cronin. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Public Works Jeremy Cronin said there would be no future for white people in SA if the challenges of land redistribution were not addressed.

Speaking at the land reform dialogue in Johannesburg‚ Cronin said that as matters stood, the country had failed to address land reform. He stressed that the issue could not be the burden of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform alone, but needed to be on the agenda of the whole government.

Cronin clarified that while the EFF had called for all land to be redistributed without compensation‚ this was not the stance of the ANC. He proposed that there be a more strategic approach to the acquisition of land.

He said if the EFF’s approach were to be considered‚ even poor communities stood to be negatively impacted by land expropriation — some community members would be moved because government might need the land for water, or even to erect infrastructure, as property was not limited to land but to natural resources and shares.

Cronin suggested that the Bill of Rights introduce a brief limitation clause in the Expropriation Bill. He proposed the Bill be amended to read: "In cases of expropriation in the public interest‚ the state may withhold compensation where the property is (a) an abandoned building‚ (b) unutilised land‚ (c) property held unproductively and purely for speculative purposes‚ (d) under-utilised property owned by public entities‚ (e) land actively farmed by [a] labour tenant in the absence of a title deed holder."

He listed several challenges of land restitution‚ including that the majority of beneficiaries opting for monetary compensation, adding that establishing who should benefit from the restitution was complex. The immense backlog of land claims since 1998 also needed to be addressed.

JONATHAN JANSEN: Dear white people - a good dose of humility would help you engage in the land debate

'If this simple fact about dispossession eludes you, then stop reading this article; no amount of education will help you'
Lifestyle
12 days ago

TRUDI MAKHAYA: History can teach us the lie of the land

Where history involves violent dispossession, economic considerations must be embedded in the pursuit for social justice
Opinion
14 days ago

Evidence-based approach to land redistribution is not a numbers game

Beneficiaries of reform are only leaseholders, and holdings by trusts, companies and the state must be included, writes Terence Corrigan
Opinion
15 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Land debate the first of many we need to save SA

I do not recall a time, at least in my working life, when we were told that the economy had gone into a recession, and then spending months agonising ...
Opinion
16 days ago

SA’s land debate is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data

There is almost zero information on how many people have actually benefited from land reform, or patterns of land use after transfer, writes Ben ...
Opinion
18 days ago

ALLAN GREENBLO: Land issue: Cyril’s big test

As an architect of the NDP and the constitution his consistency will be challenged by the land issue
Opinion
21 days ago

Countries that seize land for free pay dearly

Knock-on effects are catastrophic, as shown in Zimbabwe's decline
Opinion
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MEC tells protesters in Zwelihle the Western Cape ...
National
2.
Herman Mashaba says he is ‘unsurprised’ by ANC’s ...
National
3.
Emotional argument by anti-abortion ACDP MP ...
National
4.
Music and art improves cognitive skills in ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Mantashe condemns violence associated with SA land grabs
National

Mashaba offers land reform solutions
National

JONATHAN JANSEN: Dear white people - a good dose of humility would help you ...
Lifestyle

Australia’s offer to rescue SA’s white farmers is rebuffed
National

TRUDI MAKHAYA: History can teach us the lie of the land
Opinion / Columnists

Whites and blacks will all lose their property, warns DA
National

Evidence-based approach to land redistribution is not a numbers game
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.