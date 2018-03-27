On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Public Works Jeremy Cronin said there would be no future for white people in SA if the challenges of land redistribution were not addressed.

Speaking at the land reform dialogue in Johannesburg‚ Cronin said that as matters stood, the country had failed to address land reform. He stressed that the issue could not be the burden of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform alone, but needed to be on the agenda of the whole government.

Cronin clarified that while the EFF had called for all land to be redistributed without compensation‚ this was not the stance of the ANC. He proposed that there be a more strategic approach to the acquisition of land.

He said if the EFF’s approach were to be considered‚ even poor communities stood to be negatively impacted by land expropriation — some community members would be moved because government might need the land for water, or even to erect infrastructure, as property was not limited to land but to natural resources and shares.

Cronin suggested that the Bill of Rights introduce a brief limitation clause in the Expropriation Bill. He proposed the Bill be amended to read: "In cases of expropriation in the public interest‚ the state may withhold compensation where the property is (a) an abandoned building‚ (b) unutilised land‚ (c) property held unproductively and purely for speculative purposes‚ (d) under-utilised property owned by public entities‚ (e) land actively farmed by [a] labour tenant in the absence of a title deed holder."

He listed several challenges of land restitution‚ including that the majority of beneficiaries opting for monetary compensation, adding that establishing who should benefit from the restitution was complex. The immense backlog of land claims since 1998 also needed to be addressed.