MEC tells protesters in Zwelihle the Western Cape government has heard their plight
On Tuesday, Western Cape human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela told angry residents demanding homes in Hermanus that their grievances had been heard.
He was addressing hundreds of people from Zwelihle, where protesters and police have clashed in a dispute over land and housing. The violence has left a library‚ satellite police station and other properties damaged‚ has forced schools to close and has resulted in foreign residents fleeing for their lives.
"We have heard your grievances‚ please work with us now so that we can address these issues‚" he told the crowd‚ gathered on a sports field.
He paid specific attention to the plight of backyarders who live on other people’s properties.
"We need to identify the backyarders. Those are the people who are affected. We as government made the mistake that people living in the informal settlements are the only ones that need our help. The backyarders also need our help. We need to get the money from national government to make sure this process runs as speedily as possible," Madikizela said.
"Government needs to prioritise this. You need to create a committee to make sure this process runs smoothly‚" he said.
At the same time the provincial ANC issued a statement condemning the destruction of infrastructure during the protests by "certain elements" which‚ the party said‚ had taken advantage of the protests to set alight a library‚ police station and private vehicles.
"The ANC, however, would like to state it categorically that we support the community call for prime land to build integrated and quality houses‚" provincial party secretary Faiez Jacobs said in a statement.
He suggested that the DA feared integration. "We have watched over the period of the DA’s control of the municipality in coastal towns like Hermanus‚ Caledon‚ Grabouw‚ a troubling phenomenon that has made these towns meaner and more divided.
"The DA municipalities have been relentlessly selling off municipal land to make room for silos of luxury, safe-deposit boxes across these towns, further entrenching the historic division between where the rich and where the poor live."
