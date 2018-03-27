On Tuesday, Western Cape human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela told angry residents demanding homes in Hermanus that their grievances had been heard.

He was addressing hundreds of people from Zwelihle, where protesters and police have clashed in a dispute over land and housing. The violence has left a library‚ satellite police station and other properties damaged‚ has forced schools to close and has resulted in foreign residents fleeing for their lives.

"We have heard your grievances‚ please work with us now so that we can address these issues‚" he told the crowd‚ gathered on a sports field.

He paid specific attention to the plight of backyarders who live on other people’s properties.

"We need to identify the backyarders. Those are the people who are affected. We as government made the mistake that people living in the informal settlements are the only ones that need our help. The backyarders also need our help. We need to get the money from national government to make sure this process runs as speedily as possible," Madikizela said.