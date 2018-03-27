Free State premier outlines actions in Gupta-linked dairy farm debacle

On Tuesday, the premier’s office in the Free State said it had handed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a document outlining how it plans to deal with the Vrede dairy project and her instructions to take action against those found to be culpable.

The Public Protector’s report had given the office of the premier 30 working days to submit an implementation plan, "which would detail plans to deal with findings, as well as remedial actions contained in the report.

"The implementation plan also relates to steps that would be taken to initiate disciplinary action(s) against implicated individuals."

The statement said the premier’s office had complied by handing over the report on deadline, which was Monday. "The Free State provincial government shall continue to co-operate with all law-enforcement agencies regarding the Vrede dairy [project] and any other investigation. It is in the interest of the Free State provincial government that this matter is brought to its finality." No details were provided.

Mkhwebane had ordered the premier’s office to take action against government officials implicated in the Gupta-linked multimillion-rand Vrede dairy farm scandal for "gross negligence".

The controversy is about the R220m given to Estina for the project‚ R30m of which was allegedly channeled towards the Gupta’s lavish wedding in Sun City in 2012. The dairy farm project is also the subject of a Hawks’ state capture-investigation.