National

Free State premier outlines actions in Gupta-linked dairy farm debacle

27 March 2018 - 15:35 Staff Writer
Cow graze in a field on the Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State. Picture: ALON SKUY
Cow graze in a field on the Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State. Picture: ALON SKUY

On Tuesday, the premier’s office in the Free State said it had handed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a document outlining how it plans to deal with the Vrede dairy project and her instructions to take action against those found to be culpable.

The Public Protector’s report had given the office of the premier 30 working days to submit an implementation plan, "which would detail plans to deal with findings, as well as remedial actions contained in the report.

"The implementation plan also relates to steps that would be taken to initiate disciplinary action(s) against implicated individuals."

The statement said the premier’s office had complied by handing over the report on deadline, which was Monday. "The Free State provincial government shall continue to co-operate with all law-enforcement agencies regarding the Vrede dairy [project] and any other investigation. It is in the interest of the Free State provincial government that this matter is brought to its finality." No details were provided.

Mkhwebane had ordered the premier’s office to take action against government officials implicated in the Gupta-linked multimillion-rand Vrede dairy farm scandal for "gross negligence".

The controversy is about the R220m given to Estina for the project‚ R30m of which was allegedly channeled towards the Gupta’s lavish wedding in Sun City in 2012. The dairy farm project is also the subject of a Hawks’ state capture-investigation.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
UJ discovers silver-based, anti-cancer drug that ...
National / Health
2.
Free State premier outlines actions in ...
National
3.
Parliament issues summons for former SAA chair ...
National
4.
Icasa head to be fired following fraud conviction
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa makes change to state-capture inquiry regulations
National

State-capture inquiry must probe broadcast deals
Opinion

Court judgments on ‘lying’ Gigaba could colour his testimony to MPs
National

Malusi Gigaba: The decline of a progressive politician
Opinion

Gigaba denies allegations about Gupta coal contracts
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.