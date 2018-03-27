One in five South Africans dies from unnatural deaths such as crashes; assaults; drowning; smoke inhalation or poisoning.

This is according to the Mortality and Causes of Death report Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released on Tuesday, in Pretoria.

The report analysed the 456,612 deaths recorded in 2016. Of these‚ 240,001 were men and 214,988 were women‚ or 112 males for every 100 female deaths. In addition 1,623 were listed as gender unspecified. The total amount was a decline from the 473,266 deaths in 2015.

The age group within which most men died was 60-64 years old (8.6%) while most women died between 75 years and 79 years old (8.3%).

In 2016, most deaths occurred in the country’s most populous provinces — Gauteng (21.3%) and KwaZulu-Natal (18.6%).

Just more than one in every five deaths occurred at home (22.6%). "It is worth noting that a high proportion of deaths continue to occur at home instead of in healthcare facilities‚ and this may impact on the accuracy of the certification of causes of death‚" Stats SA said.

Here are the top 10 killers in SA:

1. Ill-defined and unknown causes of mortality — 57,159 (12.5%)

2. Other external causes of accidental injury (includes drowning‚ smoke inhalation‚ poisoning) — 34,096 (7.5%)

3. Tuberculosis — 29,513 (6.5%)

4. Diabetes — 25,255 (5.5%)

5. Other forms of heart disease (includes pericarditis‚ endocarditis‚ pulmonary valve disorders‚ cardiac arrest‚ atrial fibrillation) — 23,515 (5.2%)

6. Cerebrovascular diseases — 23,137 (5.1%)

7. HIV — 21,830 (4.8%)

8. Hypertensive diseases — 19,960 (4.4%)

9. Influenza and pneumonia — 19,638 (4.3%)

10. Other viral diseases (includes cytomegaloviral disease‚ mumps‚ infectious mononucleosis‚ viral conjunctivitis) — 16,577 (3.6%)