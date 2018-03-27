Emotional argument by anti-abortion ACDP MP doesn’t sway Parliament

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Cheryllyn Dudley’s private member’s Bill on abortion has hit its first parliamentary hurdle as MPs pushed back against her claims that it would secure a better deal for women.

The Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament in December. It proposes mandatory counseling for women seeking abortions, including showing them ultrasound images of their foetuses in utero, and removing provisions that allow third-trimester abortions if there is a risk of injury to the foetus.

The Bill also introduces the requirement that a social worker must agree with a doctor’s determination that a continued pregnancy would significantly affect her socio-economic circumstances, a measure critics say would make it more difficult for women to obtain second-trimester abortions.

On Tuesday, Dudley presented her bill to Parliament’s portfolio committee on health, saying mandatory counseling would enable women to make informed choices about abortion, and provide an opportunity to educate them about safer sex and future pregnancies.

Dudley said enabling women to terminate pregnancies because they faced challenging financial circumstances discriminated against babies conceived by poor parents, and social workers were better placed than doctors to advise women on how to solve these problems. Providing ultrasound machines to every health facility would require a budget of about R5m a year, a cost she said was affordable.

An increasingly emotional Dudley described abortion as an excruciatingly painful procedure in which babies were burned with acid and dismembered. MPs took issue with both her arguments and her tone, with the ANC’s Fish Mahlalela telling her to save the emotive language for debates in the National Assembly.

"We are not debating in the house. You must allow us to soberly debate on this matter, without being emotional about it," he said.

Mahlalela said Dudley’s proposals were unconstitutional as they would limit a woman’s rights to make decisions about her own body and her reproductive health. The measures proposed in the Bill would create barriers for women seeking an abortion, in contravention of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidance, he said.

"I would understand if you [said] the system is not working well and you came up with more enabling legislation to fast track ... abortion. But what you are bringing is the opposite."

The DA’s Patricia Kopane asked whether the Bill’s proposals had been costed in their entirety. She warned that the state employed so few social workers it could not even fulfil its obligations in terms of the Children’s Act, never mind take on new responsibilities.

Committee chair Lindelwa Dunjwa said the barriers created by the Bill would encourage women to seek back-street abortions instead of safe procedures at health facilities.