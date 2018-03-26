Umhlathuze municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has accused the DA of a "huge misrepresentation of facts" after the party claimed the local authority was spending R20m on a mansion for its mayor‚ Mduduzi Gift Mhlongo.

In a statement issued by Umhlathuze on Monday‚ spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said an estimated amount of R5.5m was set aside, not "the exaggerated, thumb-sucked R20m" stated by DA councillor Chris Botha.

This amount‚ he said‚ was for a municipal house, which would be used by the elected mayor.

Ncalane was responding to a statement issued by Botha on Sunday in which he said Umhlathuze was spending an estimated R20m on Mhlongo’s mansion‚ construction of which was already under way in the Meerensee suburb in Richards Bay.

Botha has written to municipal manager Nhlanhla Sibeko to seek clarity on where the funding for the mansion was sourced and why the project had not been communicated to the council and the public.

But Ncalane said the municipal project dated back to 2014 when Botha was still an IFP councillor.

"The municipal housing project was approved as per the Government Gazette number 37281 of January 29 2014 regulating councillors’ tools of trade and subsequently approved by the council back in 2014-15 financial year. It was also included in the budget, which was approved by council where Councillor Botha sits or is a member of.

"The city of Umhlathuze is shocked by the thumb-sucked amount mentioned by Councillor Botha (who is clearly not competent in construction matters) and views this as his way to score political points with outside parties instead of consulting his council official documents containing all factual information about this project‚" Ncalane said.

He said the land on which the property was located belonged to the municipality and there was no cost associated with utilising it.

"People who are short-sighted may perceive the municipal house as a private residence for the incumbent mayor, whereas the reality is that mayors serve their terms and vacate office. The municipal house will remain a municipal house regardless who the incumbent is and/or whichever political party he or she may come from."