Situation still tense in Hermanus after attempted land invasion

26 March 2018 - 12:55 Petru Saal
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Police reinforcements were monitoring a "tense" atmosphere on Monday after an attempted land invasion was halted in Hermanus.

At least 25 people were arrested in the town on the southern Cape coast after scores of people marked out plots on vacant land.

Overberg cluster police commander Brig Donovan Heilbron said the situation was still tense on Monday and that police would meet community members in the area to restore calm.

"Nine suspects are appearing in court this morning on charges of public violence and for being in possession of dangerous weapons. The police have increased deployment and a further contingent (public violence unit) joined them last night. Let’s give law-enforcement agencies the opportunity to do their work without any interference‚" Heilbron said.

Red Ant security personnel were called in on Friday to dismantle illegal structures and evict people who had occupied land. A group of about 200 people from Zwelihle had protested outside the municipal offices‚ vowing not to be evicted.

Municipal manager Coenie Groenewald said the land occupation was illegal. Hermanus community policing forum spokesperson Caroline Gabb said on Monday: "The situation is Zwelihle is tense. Residents are being intimidated and prevented from going to work. Taxis aren’t operating.

"There is a crowd of protesters moving around but the police are managing to contain [them]. Access to the Hermanus CBD is clear. We recommend that people avoid the township. …There are meetings planned for this morning with community members and the municipality and others [concerned]‚" Gabb said.

