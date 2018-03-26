SA is fully behind an African free-trade area, despite not signing pact last week, Rob Davies says

SA fully supports the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and did not sign it last week only due to technical reasons, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said at a media briefing on Monday.

This was because of the processes that have to be followed domestically in order for an international agreement to be signed.

"SA is very much part of this process. We are not holding back. We don’t have reservations or differences," the minister emphasised.

He said SA had actively participated in the preparation for, and negotiations surrounding, the AfCFTA, which was launched at an extraordinary summit of the African Union (AU) that took place in Kigali, Rwanda last week.

According to Davies, SA had no real problems with the content of the AfCFTA, although the detail still had to be fleshed out.

SA has signed a declaration committing it to the process to establish the AfCFTA — the largest in the world, incorporating one-billion people.

The AfCFTA aims to remove barriers to trade such as tariffs and import duties and to allow the free flow of goods and services between member states. It is regarded as the foundation for the continent’s economic development, but still has to be ratified by each of the signatories.

It is only due to come into force in six months’ time. Ten member countries of the AU, including Nigeria, refused to sign the deal.

"The AfCFTA is an economic imperative to address the challenge of small and fragmented markets. It is also being established at a time when the multilateral system is facing challenges," Davies said.

He said it was essential to create a market of sufficient size to support deep industrialisation and the diversification of the economies of African countries. The combined nominal GDP of the African continent is $3.3-trillion.

In 2017, the African market was worth R23.5bn for South African exports and it imported R8.6bn from African countries, which made the continent critically important, Davies said. A significant part of the exports comprise value-added products.

The minister stressed the need for the AfCFTA to be complemented by co-operation on industrial and infrastructure development, which were key components of the development integration approach that SA supported, and which the minister said would ensure that the continent addressed production and supply-side constraints.