The cash-strapped city of Umhlathuze on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast is spending an estimated R20m on a mansion for its mayor‚ Mduduzi Gift Mhlongo.

This is according to the DA, which is asking for municipal officials to answer for the multimillion spend on a housing project that seems to be aimed at becoming an elaborate home for its mayor‚ with a guard’s residence and garden.

DA councillor in Umhlathuze Christo Botha has written to municipal manager Nhlanhla Sibeko to seek clarity on where the funding for the mansion is sourced and why the project has not been communicated to the council and the public.

In a statement on Sunday‚ Botha said construction of the mansion was already under way in the Meerensee suburb of Richards Bay‚ where clearing on the 4,470m² yard had begun. He said the land had been zoned as high-density residential three and had an estimated worth of between R5m and R6.5m.

"A further concern is that the development notice says the clearing is intended for municipal housing‚ with no mention of the fact that the mayor’s mansion is to be erected‚" said Botha.