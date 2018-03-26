DA is outraged about R20m to be spent on Umhlathuze mayor’s mansion
The cash-strapped city of Umhlathuze on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast is spending an estimated R20m on a mansion for its mayor‚ Mduduzi Gift Mhlongo.
This is according to the DA, which is asking for municipal officials to answer for the multimillion spend on a housing project that seems to be aimed at becoming an elaborate home for its mayor‚ with a guard’s residence and garden.
DA councillor in Umhlathuze Christo Botha has written to municipal manager Nhlanhla Sibeko to seek clarity on where the funding for the mansion is sourced and why the project has not been communicated to the council and the public.
In a statement on Sunday‚ Botha said construction of the mansion was already under way in the Meerensee suburb of Richards Bay‚ where clearing on the 4,470m² yard had begun. He said the land had been zoned as high-density residential three and had an estimated worth of between R5m and R6.5m.
"A further concern is that the development notice says the clearing is intended for municipal housing‚ with no mention of the fact that the mayor’s mansion is to be erected‚" said Botha.
He said an inspection of the building floor plans showed that the mansion was estimated to cover 912.65m²‚ with the remaining 3,557.35m² of the plot being designated for the guards quarters and a garden area.
"Consultation with a few building contractors has estimated that development for high-flying politicians can [cost about] R13,500 per square metre‚ bringing construction cost to R12.32m.
"This excludes the erection of the boundary wall‚ landscaping and paving and security features which can raise the cost by an added R2m. There is still the cost of furniture and interior decoration that could escalate from … R750 000 to R1.5m … and the continued housekeeping and garden maintenance costs can range from R20,000-R25,000 a month." Botha said if that plot were used correctly‚ with the cash injection of the R20m‚ a public-private partnership could see the development of 40-65 residential apartments valued at R450,000-R600,000 each‚ providing an added cash injection to the city of between R29.2m and R39m.
"Money that can be invested in social housing or the city’s health care‚ monies that can be injected into youth business development or a booster injection to fixing the city’s infrastructure‚" said Botha.
He added that there was no need for a mayor to have a private residence at the expense of the taxpayer, "nor is there a need for a mayor to have security equivalent to a president".
"The DA in Umhlathuze will fight tooth and nail to bring to a halt to this obvious waste of public funds‚ and we will follow all due process to ensure that public funds are not deep pockets for ANC cronies and corrupt politicians." Botha said the city of Umhlathuze’s economy was nonexistent, and that the municipality imposed a road levy and exorbitant fees on sporting and social clubs.
Umhlathuze spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said the municipality would respond to the DA’s statement later on Monday.
