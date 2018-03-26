Zuma served with indictment in corruption case

National

26 March 2018 - 16:41 Genevieve Quintal
Jacob Zuma. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Jacob Zuma. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The indictment in the corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma was served on him on Monday afternoon.

His lawyer, Michael Hulley, confirmed that he had received the indictment on behalf of his client. “There was an indictment served on my office today in respect to Mr Zuma,” he said.

Zuma is expected to appear in High Court in Durban on April 6.

The former president is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

This is in relation to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal over which Zuma’s former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was jailed for corruption.

Jacob Zuma’s ‘kind of face’ cannot represent ANC in its election campaign, SACP says

City Press reports that the Hawks are probing an alleged R1m bribe paid to Zuma by abalone dealer Deon Larry, who also allegedly bribed the ...
Politics
4 hours ago

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: ‘Renewal’ means ANC must cleanse itself of ‘crooks’, Thabo Mbeki says

Chinese film festival has pulled the film Call Me by Your Name because of gay themes, and outgoing Business Day editor Tim Cohen reflects on his time ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Protect ANC's image, Ace Magashule warns supporters of state capture accused

The secretary-general says members can express ‘sympathy and solidarity’ — but avoid the impression the ANC supports corruption
Politics
22 hours ago

Thabo Mbeki: ANC must purge ‘crooks’ in its ranks or graft will continue

The former president warns that without ‘renewal’ the systemic Zuma-era self-enrichment will not stop
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa makes change to state-capture inquiry regulations

A self-incriminating answer or statement before the commission will now not be admissible as evidence against that person
National
3 days ago

Why Zuma's charges are dividing the ANC in KZN

The ANC’s national executive committee has to manage the divide ‘very delicately’ to avoid ‘a gap for opportunists’, ...
Politics
3 days ago

