Zuma served with indictment in corruption case

The indictment in the corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma was served on him on Monday afternoon.

His lawyer, Michael Hulley, confirmed that he had received the indictment on behalf of his client. “There was an indictment served on my office today in respect to Mr Zuma,” he said.

Zuma is expected to appear in High Court in Durban on April 6.

The former president is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

This is in relation to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal over which Zuma’s former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was jailed for corruption.