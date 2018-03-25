National

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma’s court date set

25 March 2018 - 18:24 Genevieve Quintal
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be in court on April 6 in relation to the reinstated corruption charges.

Business Day understands that the date has been set but the summons has not yet been issued.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would not comment on the matter.

Earlier this month National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma would be facing would face 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley has indicated that the former president was considering taking Abrahams’s decision on review.

The charges against Zuma relate to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal over which Zuma’s former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was jailed for corruption. Shaik has reportedly confirmed that he has been approached by the Hawks to testify in the case.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision by the High Court in Pretoria that the dropping of the charges against Zuma was irrational.

After the ruling Abrahams gave Zuma an opportunity to make fresh representations to the NPA on why he should not be charged. These were submitted on January 31. Less than a month later Abrahams reached a decision.

Thabo Mbeki: ANC must purge ‘crooks’ in its ranks or graft will continue

The former president warns that without ‘renewal’ the systemic Zuma-era self-enrichment will not stop
National
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa makes change to state-capture inquiry regulations

A self-incriminating answer or statement before the commission will now not be admissible as evidence against that person
National
2 days ago

DA and EFF to go to court to ensure taxpayers do not pay for Zuma’s criminal trial

In response to the President ’s reasons for paying his legal costs, the EFF notes, ‘It means the state would have also funded his rape ...
Politics
2 days ago

