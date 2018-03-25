ANC considers bringing next year’s elections forward

The ANC is discussing the possibility of bringing forward elections set to be held next year, according to three people familiar with the talks.

The ANC is considering the move amid a wave of positive sentiment following the rise of Cyril Ramaphosa as president.

Ramaphosa broached the topic of shortening the timeline before elections during a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, or NEC, in Cape Town on Friday, according to three officials who requested anonymity because the discussions have not been made public.

The NEC has scheduled a press conference on Monday, on the outcome of their meeting. Pule Mabe, an ANC spokesman, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

SA escaped a third junk rating Friday as Moody’s Investors Service kept its assessment of the nation’s debt unchanged, citing more transparent and predictable policies under Ramaphosa. The ANC is experiencing increased investor confidence dubbed ‘Ramaphoria’ in the wake of his rise to the top post.

Bloomberg