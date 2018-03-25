National

ANC considers bringing next year’s elections forward

25 March 2018 - 10:19 Sam Mkokeli
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The ANC is discussing the possibility of bringing forward elections set to be held next year, according to three people familiar with the talks.

The ANC is considering the move amid a wave of positive sentiment following the rise of Cyril Ramaphosa as president.

Ramaphosa broached the topic of shortening the timeline before elections during a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, or NEC, in Cape Town on Friday, according to three officials who requested anonymity because the discussions have not been made public.

The NEC has scheduled a press conference on Monday, on the outcome of their meeting. Pule Mabe, an ANC spokesman, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

SA escaped a third junk rating Friday as Moody’s Investors Service kept its assessment of the nation’s debt unchanged, citing more transparent and predictable policies under Ramaphosa. The ANC is experiencing increased investor confidence dubbed ‘Ramaphoria’ in the wake of his rise to the top post.

Bloomberg 

SA mulling privatisation, says Treasury chief

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says SA is at the end of a credit downgrade cycle
Economy
1 day ago

SA’s corporate debt issuers are not convinced by ‘Ramaphoria’

South African assets have rallied since Cyril Ramaphosa became president — but bonds sales by SA companies are off to their slowest start since ...
Economy
2 days ago

Why Zuma's charges are dividing the ANC in KZN

The ANC’s national executive committee has to manage the divide ‘very delicately’ to avoid ‘a gap for opportunists’, ...
Politics
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
ANC considers bringing next year’s elections ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa makes change to state-capture inquiry ...
National
3.
Spread of H5N8 bird flu among endangered African ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Mashaba says Ramaphosa does not understand ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.