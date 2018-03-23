National

Ramaphosa makes change to state-capture inquiry regulations

23 March 2018 - 18:10 Staff Writer
Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: SOWETAN
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a significant change to regulations for the much-anticipated state-capture inquiry.

Regulation 8(1), as signed off by Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma, stated that no witness may refuse to answer questions posed at the commission. But it was Regulation 8(2) that was deemed problematic.

The original regulation stated that "no evidence regarding questions and answers contemplated in sub-regulation (1), and no evidence regarding any fact or information that comes to light in consequence of any such questions or answers, shall be admissible in any criminal proceedings, except in criminal proceedings where the person concerned is charged with an offence in terms of Section 6 of the Commissions Act, 1947 (Act No. 8 of 1947), or regulation 12.

Effectively, it granted immunity for any evidence presented at the commission. AfriForum, among others, wanted this regulation changed — and were prepared to go to court. But on Friday, Ramaphosa replaced regulation 8(2).

"Of particular concern was regulation 8(2), which deals with the admissibility in possible criminal proceedings of evidence presented to the commission," he said in a statement issued by the Presidency on Friday afternoon. "Submissions received by the Presidency from the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum suggested, among other things, that the regulation may undermine efforts to prosecute any persons implicated in criminal activity."

After taking legal advice, he decided to amend the regulation "to limit the inadmissibility of such evidence to circumstances where a witness may incriminate themselves".

Regulation 8(2) now reads: "A self-incriminating answer or a statement given by a witness before the commission shall not be admissible as evidence against that person in any criminal proceedings brought against that person instituted in any court, except in criminal proceedings where the person concerned is charged with an offence in terms of section 6 of the Commissions Act, 1947 (Act No. 8 of 1947)."

This, in essence, means that evidence against others can be used in criminal charges, but not evidence that personally incriminates the witness. The amendment was to be published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Moyane was hard to remove because of Gordhan's fateful decision

'It turns out that the way Moyane was appointed in September 2014 and the difficulty to remove him from his position is actually Gordhan’s doing'
Politics
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Shaun made a meal of it

Much disappointment has been served up over the past 10 years of trying to put Jacob Zuma on trial, but the final course should be sweet
Opinion
1 day ago

YUNUS MOMONIAT: Our long walk from freedom, with Msholozi

Jacob Zuma went to war against the state itself
Opinion
4 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: It's time to turf out the Gupta stooges and their horse manure

'Officials who kowtow to a discredited regime are always the first to try and brown-nose a new leadership. Always'
Politics
4 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Will the Zondo commission get to the bottom of the state capture debacle?

'There is a very real danger that the Guptas might never be brought to justice and the money they looted would not be recovered'
Politics
9 days ago

Malusi Gigaba: The decline of a progressive politician

The irony is that Gigaba, who is facing the state capture inquiry, was once at the heart of a humane home affairs policy for SA, writes Wilson Johwa
Opinion
10 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Cyril’s New Dawn a slow riser

Sadly, the people in charge of Sars, the Hawks and the NPA are anything but
Opinion
11 days ago

