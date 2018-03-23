The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against a trade ban on South African meat products following the listeriosis outbreak.

"WHO does not currently recommend any trade-related measures in relation to the current outbreak of listeriosis in SA‚ other than the recall of products identified as sources of infection‚" the organisation said.

Nearly 200 South Africans have died since January 2017 as a result of ready-to-eat meat products that were widely consumed in the country and may have been exported to two West African countries and 14 members of the South African Development Community.

"Namibia has reported one confirmed case of listeriosis‚ a man who was admitted to hospital in early March. An investigation is ongoing to determine whether the case is connected to the outbreak in SA‚" the organisation said.

Tiger Brands’ Enterprise factory in Polokwane was infected with ST6 listeria‚ the strain that caused illness in 91% of the people who were infected. This prompted a national and international recall of the products.

Experts have been deployed in SA‚ Lesotho and Swaziland.