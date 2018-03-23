National

Judge orders CPS to pay back more than R300m to the fiscus

23 March 2018 - 13:55 Robert Laing
Social grants recipients queue to collect their their grant money in Soshanguve, near Pretoria. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has been ordered to pay back to the government R316m plus interest accrued since June 2014

The share price of CPS’s JSE-listed owner, Net 1 UEPS, fell 4% to R121.92 on Friday, following the judgment.

The R316m in "irregular expenditure" was paid to CPS by the government agency responsible for disbursing welfare grants, the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa).

"As a result of Sassa’s unlawful conduct, the fiscus has been robbed of a substantial amount of money intended for the most vulnerable and poor people of our country," Judge Moroa Tsoka noted in the judgment on Friday.

"It is just and equitable that the payment of R316m made by Sassa to CPS, together with interests, be returned to the fiscus for the benefit of those for whom it was intended in the first place," he said.

The case was brought to court in March 2015 by civil rights group Corruption Watch, and was opposed by Sassa for two years. Then in May 2017, Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza gave an assurance to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts that the agency would abide by whatever decision the court made.

"This case represents a significant win for civil society and demonstrates the importance of pursuing unlawful transactions that stem from irregular procurement processes, where public funds have been abused to benefit private interests," Corruption Watch said in a statement on Friday.

The agency’s executive director, David Lewis, said: "However, while we are confined to reviewing administrative irregularities, we have long called on the criminal justice authorities to investigate the relationship between CPS, Sassa and the social development ministry."

The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) acquired 18% of Net 1 UEPS for $107m in 2016, despite the Sassa scandal.

"We repeat that call, as we do our call for the IFC to review its significant shareholding in a company that conducts itself in the manner that CPS does," Lewis said.

