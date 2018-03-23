Judge orders CPS to pay back more than R300m to the fiscus

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has been ordered to pay back to the government R316m plus interest accrued since June 2014

The share price of CPS’s JSE-listed owner, Net 1 UEPS, fell 4% to R121.92 on Friday, following the judgment.

The R316m in "irregular expenditure" was paid to CPS by the government agency responsible for disbursing welfare grants, the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa).

"As a result of Sassa’s unlawful conduct, the fiscus has been robbed of a substantial amount of money intended for the most vulnerable and poor people of our country," Judge Moroa Tsoka noted in the judgment on Friday.

"It is just and equitable that the payment of R316m made by Sassa to CPS, together with interests, be returned to the fiscus for the benefit of those for whom it was intended in the first place," he said.