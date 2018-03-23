Court will say on Friday if CPS contract with Sassa over social grants will be extended

The Constitutional Court is expected to hand down judgment on Friday afternoon on whether it will extend the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa’s) contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for the administration of social grants.

Sassa approached the court in a bid to have its unlawful contract with CPS extended for a further six months.

The application was lodged in February, a little more than a month before the deadline for Sassa to end its relationship with CPS.

Sassa has argued that the extension is needed in order to cater for cash payments of social grants to 2.5-million beneficiaries.

The South African Post Office will take over the payment of social grants once the CPS contract ends, but has said it needs time to phase in services to take over the payments.

During the hearing earlier in March, Constitutional Court justices were frustrated with Sassa for once again approaching them at the last minute to try to avoid a social grants crisis.

The agency had told the court there was no contingency plan and there would be chaos if the contract were not extended.

In her latest response to the court, Sassa CEO Pearl Bengu said that if the court refused the extension it would be possible "to eventually pay the beneficiaries their grants", but not by April 1 and not "without causing panic".

She said she had applied to the court for an extension in a bid to avoid this.