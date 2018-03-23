Mashaba says Ramaphosa does not understand challenges related to illegal immigration

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of not understanding the real challenges relating to illegal because of SA’s porous borders.

The mayor also indicated in the same statement, on Friday, that the Department of Home Affairs and the city had agreed that the challenge of illegal immigration in the metro had reached crisis levels. Mashaba said he wanted to express his “deep concern” following remarks by Ramaphosa in Rwanda earlier in the week.

Ramaphosa reportedly said SA’s borders needed to be open for people — particularly Africans — to move more freely and to promote business, following a summit on the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“The President is quoted as stating that we need to open up the borders of our country and allow people to move freely. I see these statements as not only reckless, but also completely devoid of understanding of the real challenges we are facing on the ground due to our porous borders. The President speaks as if we currently have tight security and border control. With all due respect Mr President, our borders are already open,” Mashaba said in his statement.

In the context of the City of Johannesburg, he said illegal immigration compounded serious challenges in the provision of basic services to residents. Mashaba has raised issue of undocumented immigrants since coming into office and has said it was expected by the city to proactively plan and budget for the provision of basic services for residents — but asked how this was supposed to be done when the city did not know who lived in it.

Mashaba’s statement followed a meeting with Mkuseli Apleni, director-general of home affairs, on Thursday, in which the city was given an opportunity to air its grievances with the manner in which home affairs had historically engaged with the city on the issue of illegal immigration.

Mashaba said both the department and the city had agreed that the challenge of illegal immigration has reached crisis levels, and that it was essential to adopt an approach that included different levels of government in partnership with civil society.

Mashaba said the city and the department have conducted a number of raids in Johannesburg, and seven, conducted in 2018, resulted in the repatriation of 230 undocumented migrants. He said they would work together as the two spheres of government intensified the raids in the coming weeks and months.

“I would like to reiterate that I condemn xenophobia in all its manifestations, and I will ensure those who intend perpetuating violence against immigrants face the full might of the law. I welcome foreign nationals into our city and country, and respect the rights of legitimate refugees and asylum seekers. All I have asked is that those who wish to enter our country, do so lawfully and, while they are here, they respect our laws,” Mashaba said.

He said it was important for government to understand that it cannot bury its heads in the sand. “It is important for our residents to know that we take their concerns seriously and are actively addressing them. In doing so, we can help prevent future outbreaks of xenophobic violence.”

Mashaba made it clear that national government has failed in its responsibility to ensure people entering SA were processed and timeously provided with the relevant documentation. “I see this as a failure of political leadership at a national level, and an unwillingness on their part to deal with uncomfortable issues.”