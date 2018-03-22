Treasury will tread carefully with corporate tax, says Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele has defended the recently announced VAT increase, while giving an assurance that Treasury will tread carefully with corporate tax.

An increase in VAT was the easiest way to plug the hole in the fiscus, he said at a business breakfast in Sandton on Thursday.

"We had to move right into tax and work very carefully within that area. VAT was the easiest way to deal with those problems and will bring in no less than R36bn."

While the economy had recently shown an improvement, and investor confidence had soared after a period of uneasiness due to several areas of political and policy uncertainty, he said Treasury still had to acknowledge the picture painted by the medium-term budget policy statement, including rocketing debt.