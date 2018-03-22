KZN Transport Department scrambling to ensure overtime issues don’t make the Easter weekend worse

"This will have severe consequences, as officials will only be able to patrol roads for a certain period. So after 10pm until about 6am there will be no RTI officials on the roads‚" Public Servants Association (PSA) provincial manager Claude Naicker said.

Besides the impact on serious crash sites at night‚ operations at various testing stations on Saturdays may be affected. "Members of the public who can only have vehicles tested on a Saturday, or licences renewed on a Saturday‚ will encounter problems as there will be either a limited [number of] officials or insufficient time to perform these services."

He said the KwaZulu-Natal transport department had the power to exempt the RTI officials from the directive. "The circular was sent out in February‚ yet just days before Easter we still do not have a clear indication if the overtime cap of 30% will be removed to ensure officials will be able to execute their duties to the full extent.

"The PSA engaged the department some time ago and indicated that plans need to be in place in good time to address this type of problem. Traffic officials are becoming increasingly frustrated at the delay in addressing this matter."

Naicker said traffic officers would not work more than their required overtime without a legitimate contract stating they would get paid for it.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport Departmental spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said MEC Mxolisi Kaunda was in the process of writing a letter to the Minister of Public Service and Administration to exempt traffic officers from the directive.

"This is not just a KwaZulu-Natal issue. The 30% cut has always been there, but we have always made submission for traffic officers to be exempted‚ especially during the period when we are intensifying our campaign to reduce road fatalities in the province.

"We are quite optimistic that it will not affect the normal operations; however, we are working towards closing that gap where this might occur as a result of this directive."

Ncalane said Kaunda planned to meet all heads of traffic departments in the province and the police on Friday to discuss "how to complement each other". "We are also engaging with the Road Traffic Management Corporation for national officials to beef up patrols where we may need it."