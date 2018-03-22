National

Former energy minister and CEO named in strategic fuel ‘heist’

22 March 2018 - 05:46 Genevieve Quintal
Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Image:

Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and the then CEO of the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) Sibusiso Gamede have been named in court papers as the people at the centre of one of the biggest heists of state assets — the secret sale 10-million barrels of strategic fuel reserves in 2015.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) and its SFF subsidiary have approached the High Court in Cape Town to have the 2015 and 2016 sales declared unlawful and set aside.

The founding affidavit, submitted by current CEF chairman Luvo Makasi, gives details of how the agreements were entered into by Gamede without the knowledge or consent of the SFF executive or the Treasury and how at times he may have misled Joemat-Pettersson, who signed off on the agreements, describing it as a "rotation" of stock. The sale of the oil reserves in December 2015 and January 2016 was subsequently found to have followed an unlawful process as Treasury approval had not been obtained.

The stocks were sold at the bottom of the crude oil price cycle — there was a high probability the state would suffer substantial losses to replace them — and at a substantial discount to the prevailing spot price.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Minister and CEO named in strategic fuel ‘heist’

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

DA calls for SIU to look into sale of fuel stock

The opposition party has also made an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act for access to a report by international law firm ...
National
27 days ago

Probe into sale of oil reserves 'shoddy'

Energy Minister David Mahlobo says the law firm conducting the investigation had a relationship with the buyer of 10-million barrels of oil sold by ...
National
29 days ago

Billions lost in sale of strategic oil reserve

Leaked audit report shatters claim of stock rotation
Business
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Minister and CEO named in strategic fuel ‘heist’
National
2.
Shaun Abrahams the target of Zuma's legal team
National
3.
Imports of food products from Brazil shut down ...
National
4.
Scientists to turn chicken feathers into socks
National

Related Articles

DA calls for SIU to look into sale of fuel stock
National

Department of Energy spent R88m assessing nuclear readiness
National

Now the Strategic Fuel Fund is looking for oil
Companies / Energy

Energy minister suspends entire Central Energy Fund board
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.