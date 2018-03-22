National

De Lille unhappy about delays, saying her legal bills are mounting

22 March 2018 - 14:58 Philani Nombembe
Patricia de Lille. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Patricia de Lille. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille expressed her unhappiness with the delays in her DA disciplinary hearing on Thursday and revealed that her legal bill is mounting.

She vented her frustration after the hearing‚ in Parliament‚ was postponed when a member of the disciplinary panel‚ Adv Pogiso Monchusi‚ withdrew. A visibly disappointed De Lille said the hearing process would have to start all over again.

"They have to find a replacement and they have to restart the process‚" she said. "So really, it is a waste of time. I have to pay my lawyers. So we didn’t get to the debate to make this hearing open. We just feel like going straight to court.

We have been asking for the recusal of two members [Monchusi and Sheila Camerer] since Tuesday. We continued until one of the panel members decided to recuse himself this morning."

De Lille is facing charges of bringing the DA into disrepute for her role in ructions in the City of Cape Town‚ which include allegations she instructed a report detailing alleged corruption to be buried.

The DA’s upcoming congress has the potential to spell the end of her career as the city’s mayor, as it may pass a resolution that allows the party to recall its public representatives. De Lille is seen as living on borrowed time in her job after the DA instituted a motion of no confidence against her‚ which failed after opposition parties and rebel councillors voted against it.

In a statement‚ DA federal council chair James Selfe said the hearing would resume as soon as a new panelist was found, and that Monchusi’s withdrawal should not be construed as an admission of wrongdoing on his part.

"He made it clear he was withdrawing solely to avoid any potential risk to the proceedings‚ subsequent to arguments being presented by Ms De Lille’s legal representative with regard to a recusal application‚" he said.

"Adv Monchusi chose to withdraw even before any argument was presented by the party‚ in what was clearly a decision to not unnecessarily risk a delay in proceedings at a future date. The arguments presented in respect of Ms Sheila Camerer recusing herself were heard by the panel‚ but not yet answered by the party‚ as a result of Adv Monchusi’s withdrawal."

