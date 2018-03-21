Land expropriation: committee to seek public input in April

The constitutional review committee which has been tasked by Parliament to review section 25 of the Constitution will be embarking on an extensive public participation process to consider views on the issue of expropriation without compensation.

In February Parliament voted in favour of an EFF motion to support land expropriation without compensation, in a move that spooked investors. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly to review section 25 of the Constitution and other property clauses.

"The [constitutional review] committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to review section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses where necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments.

"In doing so, the committee is expected to engage in a public participation process in order to get the views of all stakeholders about the necessity and mechanisms for expropriating land without compensation," Vincent Smith and Lewis Nzimande, the chairpersons of the committee, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The committee will investigate what mechanisms South Africans would like to see for the implementation of land reform. The committee has until August 30 2018 to report to the National Assembly and the NCOP," the statement says.

The public consultation process will commence in April when the committee will publish advertisements for oral and written submissions from the public.

The public will have a month to respond after which the committee will visit three to four districts or local municipality per province for public hearings. The committee plans to split into two groups for the public hearings in order to cover a larger part of the country. The public hearings are proposed to commence on May 8 in Limpopo and the Northern Cape and is expected to be concluded on June 22 in the Western Cape.

