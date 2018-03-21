National

Land expropriation: committee to seek public input in April

The committee will seek extensive public participation in a review of expropriation and property rights in Section 25 of the Constitution

21 March 2018 - 17:20 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The constitutional review committee which has been tasked by Parliament to review section 25 of the Constitution will be embarking on an extensive public participation process to consider views on the issue of expropriation without compensation.

In February Parliament voted in favour of an EFF motion to support land expropriation without compensation, in a move that spooked investors. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly  to review section 25 of the Constitution and other property clauses.

"The [constitutional review] committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to review section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses where necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments.

"In doing so, the committee is expected to engage in a public participation process in order to get the views of all stakeholders about the necessity and mechanisms for expropriating land without compensation," Vincent Smith and Lewis Nzimande, the chairpersons of the committee, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The committee will investigate what mechanisms South Africans would like to see for the implementation of land reform. The committee has until  August 30 2018 to report to the National Assembly and the NCOP," the statement says.

The public consultation process will commence in April when the committee will publish advertisements for oral and written submissions from the public.

The public will have a month to respond after which the committee will visit three to four districts or local municipality per province for public hearings. The committee plans to split into two groups for the public hearings in order to cover a larger part of the country. The public hearings are proposed to commence on May 8 in Limpopo and the Northern Cape and is expected to be concluded on June 22 in the Western Cape.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Ten questions the acting director-general of land reform should answer — but won’t

Apparently, Leona Archary is ‘not available’ to answer questions about her portfolio
National
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Has the EFF got what it takes to come of age?

Since winning the vote on expropriation, the EFF has done little to lead the discourse and manage expectations
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Government’s black land ownership figure is a wild guess

The problem is that the more one looks at the issue, the less satisfactory the ‘facts’ become. AgriSA’s land audit is only a little ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Land expropriation: committee to seek public ...
National
2.
Twenty-three of Markus Jooste's racehorses on ...
National / Media
3.
NPA asked to consider prosecutions after ...
National / Media
4.
Lukanyo Mnyanda appointed as Business Day editor
National / Media

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: Has the EFF got what it takes to come of age?
Opinion / Columnists

CAROL PATON: Government’s black land ownership figure is a wild guess
Opinion / Columnists

NEELS BLOM: Outback could soon be a maize field, but a barbie is not a braai
Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: ANC in a schizophrenic fight with its own reflection
Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Broad-based support helps black farmers deliver more
Opinion / Columnists

Successful transformation of SA’s economy must be seen for what it is
Opinion

BRONWYN NORTJE: Without deep changes there are few reasons for optimism in SA
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Business has no option but to help fix SA
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.