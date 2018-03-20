National

Vuwani study suggests tribalism is important issue in demarcation issues

20 March 2018 - 18:00 Penwell Dlamini
Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

Residents in poor communities do not agree with municipalities being merged with the intention of improving their financial viability.

This is one of the findings of a study conduced by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB), which was released on Tuesday.

The exploratory study focused on Vuwani‚ in Limpopo and looked at the drivers of violence and conflict that erupted over municipal boundaries in the region.

It also aimed to understand the socioeconomic and psychosocial impact of the violence on the communities‚ their learning activities and everyday life.

Violence erupted in Vuwani following the MDB’s 2016 re-determination process which led to the recommendation that the Malamulele and Vuwani municipalities be merged and called the Malamulele-Vuwani municipality.

Schools were torched and teaching and learning brought to a standstill as residents protested against the MDB decision to merge the two municipalities. Various spheres of government were called on to intervene in the serious crisis in those areas.

The study looking into the reasons for this found the following:

• Residents did not accept the idea of merging poor communities in the name of financial viability;

• Communities argued that they were not consulted;

• There are perceptions that the government wanted to please the people of Malamulele;

• The ethnicity or tribalism question emerged repeatedly in interviews; and

• There are many reasons for the burning of schools and public infrastructure‚ key among them the dominant perspective that public infrastructure such as schools are prominent symbols of local governance and therefore fair game to target and destroy in order to ensure that community demands are heard.

Prof Barwa Kanyane‚ lead investigator on the study said: "The study yielded some important lessons for SA’s public engagement and consultation model‚ foremost among which is that this cannot merely be a compliance exercise.

"The process must be authentic and demonstrate a willingness to hear what communities are saying about what is important to them. This ethos and sentiment should be at the heart of our commitment to public service."

NEWS ANALYSIS: Kanana Park land occupation part of crisis faced by cities

Poverty and unemployment are rife in the settlement on the outskirts of Johannesburg
National
14 hours ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Buy South African, but trade has to be a two-way affair

South Africans must tread with caution in their call for all manufacturing to be sourced from South Africa
Opinion
2 days ago

New beginning for industry that has left a trail of destruction

The smash-and-grab approach to mining is not sustainable — only a narrow interest group has benefited, writes Jeff Magida
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Lukanyo Mnyanda appointed as Business Day editor
National / Media
2.
Primrose group threatens sex workers with snakes ...
National
3.
Vuwani study suggests tribalism is important ...
National
4.
MP ejected from Parliament for saying David ...
National

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Kanana Park land occupation part of crisis faced by cities
National

ANDILE KHUMALO: Buy South African, but trade has to be a two-way affair
Opinion

New beginning for industry that has left a trail of destruction
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.