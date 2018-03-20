Residents in poor communities do not agree with municipalities being merged with the intention of improving their financial viability.

This is one of the findings of a study conduced by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB), which was released on Tuesday.

The exploratory study focused on Vuwani‚ in Limpopo and looked at the drivers of violence and conflict that erupted over municipal boundaries in the region.

It also aimed to understand the socioeconomic and psychosocial impact of the violence on the communities‚ their learning activities and everyday life.

Violence erupted in Vuwani following the MDB’s 2016 re-determination process which led to the recommendation that the Malamulele and Vuwani municipalities be merged and called the Malamulele-Vuwani municipality.

Schools were torched and teaching and learning brought to a standstill as residents protested against the MDB decision to merge the two municipalities. Various spheres of government were called on to intervene in the serious crisis in those areas.

The study looking into the reasons for this found the following:

• Residents did not accept the idea of merging poor communities in the name of financial viability;

• Communities argued that they were not consulted;

• There are perceptions that the government wanted to please the people of Malamulele;

• The ethnicity or tribalism question emerged repeatedly in interviews; and

• There are many reasons for the burning of schools and public infrastructure‚ key among them the dominant perspective that public infrastructure such as schools are prominent symbols of local governance and therefore fair game to target and destroy in order to ensure that community demands are heard.

Prof Barwa Kanyane‚ lead investigator on the study said: "The study yielded some important lessons for SA’s public engagement and consultation model‚ foremost among which is that this cannot merely be a compliance exercise.

"The process must be authentic and demonstrate a willingness to hear what communities are saying about what is important to them. This ethos and sentiment should be at the heart of our commitment to public service."