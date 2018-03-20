National

Parliament welcomes Moyane’s suspension, but it wants a full inquiry into SARS as soon as possible

20 March 2018 - 12:22 Linda Ensor
Tom Moyane. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
Tom Moyane. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

Parliament’s standing committee of finance on Tuesday welcomed the suspension of South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner, Tom Moyane, and urged that the disciplinary inquiry into his behaviour be swift, fair and decisive.

In a statement discussed at its meeting, the committee also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a commission of inquiry into SARS as soon as possible. This should include an examination of how SARS has managed the allegations against former head of business and individual tax Jonas Makwakwa and his colleague and companion Kerry-Ann Elskie.

The commission should also investigate the legitimacy of SARS’s disbandment of the high-risk investigative unit (the so-called rogue unit), and include a consideration of the significance of the withdrawal by accounting firm KPMG of its recommendations made in its report on the unit.

The committee also believed the commission should probe the exodus of senior staff from the tax authority.

The committee said it understood that tax revenues had declined because of the sluggish economic growth but also believed the failure to achieve revenue targets was due to the lack of cohesion, unity, efficiency and effectiveness of SARS.

The committee said it had repeatedly raised this issue with SARS at its frequent meetings with its executives, but it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

The committee endorsed the proposal for the establishment of a board to oversee the work of SARS and to which it was accountable. The SARS commissioner, appointed by the President, should also be made accountable to the Finance Minister with the proviso that this does not lead to political interference in the work of the tax authority.

Also needing attention were the processes to be followed in the appointment and removal of the SARS commissioner. Acting commissioner Mark Kingon has already expressed his willingness to work with the committee, which stressed that among the key priorities facing the commission were to ensure its officials were above reproach, that the staggering amount of illicit financial outflows is addressed, that taxes are paid, and that VAT refunds be repaid in terms of clear, open and transparent policies.

KPMG faces suit for rogue report

Former SARS bosses to take auditor to task over discredited probe
Business
2 days ago

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa's letter suspending 'failed' Moyane

'You have further and thereby failed in your role as an accounting officer for SARS. As a result, the SARS has been fundamentally jeopardised and has ...
National
4 hours ago

Tom Moyane said to have allowed R70m in VAT refunds to go to Guptas

Scorpio investigative team reports the SARS commissioner allegedly put pressure on officials to pay the money into the account of a third party for ...
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bathabile Dlamini lied to Constitutional Court to ...
National
2.
McBride’s abuse case is withdrawn
National
3.
Tough-talking Bheki Cele vows end of KZN’s ...
National
4.
READ IN FULL: Moyane's letter to Ramaphosa over ...
National

Related Articles

How Ramaphosa disregarded Moyane’s threats, and suspended him anyway
National

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa's letter suspending 'failed' Moyane
National

Mark Kingon appointed as acting SARS commissioner
National

Shamed SARS official Jonas Makwakwa to get full benefits
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.