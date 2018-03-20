Parliament welcomes Moyane’s suspension, but it wants a full inquiry into SARS as soon as possible
Parliament’s standing committee of finance on Tuesday welcomed the suspension of South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner, Tom Moyane, and urged that the disciplinary inquiry into his behaviour be swift, fair and decisive.
In a statement discussed at its meeting, the committee also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a commission of inquiry into SARS as soon as possible. This should include an examination of how SARS has managed the allegations against former head of business and individual tax Jonas Makwakwa and his colleague and companion Kerry-Ann Elskie.
The commission should also investigate the legitimacy of SARS’s disbandment of the high-risk investigative unit (the so-called rogue unit), and include a consideration of the significance of the withdrawal by accounting firm KPMG of its recommendations made in its report on the unit.
The committee also believed the commission should probe the exodus of senior staff from the tax authority.
The committee said it understood that tax revenues had declined because of the sluggish economic growth but also believed the failure to achieve revenue targets was due to the lack of cohesion, unity, efficiency and effectiveness of SARS.
The committee said it had repeatedly raised this issue with SARS at its frequent meetings with its executives, but it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.
The committee endorsed the proposal for the establishment of a board to oversee the work of SARS and to which it was accountable. The SARS commissioner, appointed by the President, should also be made accountable to the Finance Minister with the proviso that this does not lead to political interference in the work of the tax authority.
Also needing attention were the processes to be followed in the appointment and removal of the SARS commissioner. Acting commissioner Mark Kingon has already expressed his willingness to work with the committee, which stressed that among the key priorities facing the commission were to ensure its officials were above reproach, that the staggering amount of illicit financial outflows is addressed, that taxes are paid, and that VAT refunds be repaid in terms of clear, open and transparent policies.
