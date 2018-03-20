Parliament welcomes Moyane’s suspension, but it wants a full inquiry into SARS as soon as possible

The committee also believed the commission should probe the exodus of senior staff from the tax authority.

The committee said it understood that tax revenues had declined because of the sluggish economic growth but also believed the failure to achieve revenue targets was due to the lack of cohesion, unity, efficiency and effectiveness of SARS.

The committee said it had repeatedly raised this issue with SARS at its frequent meetings with its executives, but it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

The committee endorsed the proposal for the establishment of a board to oversee the work of SARS and to which it was accountable. The SARS commissioner, appointed by the President, should also be made accountable to the Finance Minister with the proviso that this does not lead to political interference in the work of the tax authority.

Also needing attention were the processes to be followed in the appointment and removal of the SARS commissioner. Acting commissioner Mark Kingon has already expressed his willingness to work with the committee, which stressed that among the key priorities facing the commission were to ensure its officials were above reproach, that the staggering amount of illicit financial outflows is addressed, that taxes are paid, and that VAT refunds be repaid in terms of clear, open and transparent policies.