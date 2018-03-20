BREAKING NEWS: Mark Kingon appointed as acting SARS commissioner

In a letter to Moyane, Ramaphosa said: "For the sake of the country and the economy, this situation cannot be allowed to continue, or to worsen."

Ramaphosa said Moyane held a high position "of trust in managing the countries finances".

"It was therefore necessary to act urgently and immediately to protect the institution and place it on a path to stability and recovery," the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa suspended Moyane after a meeting with him in which he informed him that he had "lost confidence in his ability to lead SARS".

Ramaphosa offered Moyane an opportunity to resign with immediate effect, which according to the presidency statement, Moyane declined.

In the statement, the presidency said concern was raised about the way Moyane handled the issue of his second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa, and Moyane’s failure to immediately report this to the finance minister.

Another issue of concern was the management of tax refunds — a tax ombudsman finding.

This potentially jeopardised SARS as a collector of revenue and impacted on tax morality, the presidency said.

Earlier Business Day reported that Moyane had refused to step down after he was asked to resign by Ramaphosa.

Pressure has been building for Moyane to quit. Factors include a R48bn hole in revenue collection and his leadership and handling of the allegations against his second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa, which has come under increased scrutiny by Parliament’s standing committee on finance.

This comes on the cusp of an announcement by Moody’s on Friday on whether SA’s investment status would be downgraded.

SARS on Monday issued a statement saying that Moyane was being vilified unnecessarily by the media.

Moyane last week announced the resignation of Makwakwa, after the SARS commissioner had shielded him for over a year. Moyane was presented with a Financial Intelligence Centre report into suspicious and unusual transactions into Makwakwa’s personal bank accounts and that of his partner Kelly-Anne Elskie in May 2016. After a year-long investigation by international law firm Hogan Lovells, Makwakwa was cleared of all charges and returned to work after being suspended for over a year in December.

Makwakwa resigned last week after it was revealed that one of the companies channelling money into his personal bank accounts was appointed as a debt collector by SARS.

