10 Questions the acting director-general of land reform should answer — but won’t

2. How many farms has the department bought but not allocated?

It is common cause that the department presently has a large number of farms — possibly as many as 5,000 — which it has bought but not allocated.

3. How many of these farms are in productive use?

4. The Land Bank says this land should be released as soon as possible to farmers. What is your view?

5. The Land Bank says it believes the price of land being sold to black farmers through land reform is inflated by an average of 30%. Some research findings show this to be even higher. What is your view?

It appears to be common practice that corrupt land valuers work with government officials to inflate prices and take a cut.