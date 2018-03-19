You’re invited to a Business Day/Sanral Dialogue on transport

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and Business Day are hosting a Business Day Dialogue on the theme “How to Ensure the Efficient and Safe Movement of Goods and People through Engineering”.

The event, which is free to attend, will take place at the Southern Sun Elangeni (Maharani Complex) in Durban on Thursday March 22 2018 from 9am to 10.30am.

It is part of a series of four Business Day Dialogues taking place in each of the regions in which Sanral has a presence, to highlight the catalytic role that transport infrastructure plays in regional growth, economic transformation and job creation.

Sharing the stage will be Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma, who is the keynote speaker, and moderator Nompumelelo Runji.

Among the issues to be addressed are:

trends in road safety and their implications for transport in KwaZulu-Natal;

planning road infrastructure to meet the needs of the provincial and regional economy;

cooperation between the public sector, educational authorities and communities to improve road safety education; and

Sanral’s Horizon 2030 strategy and its implications for transport, engineering and construction.

Book your spot now

To book your seat at this free event, please contact Siphokazi Roji on rojis@tisoblackstar.co.za or call +27 11 280 5664 before 5pm on March 21 2018.