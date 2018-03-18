National

Cape Town is battling against water thieves

18 March 2018 - 12:12 Nico Gous
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

As if the drought is not bad enough‚ the City of Cape Town is having to battle against thieves stealing from aquifer drilling sites‚ resulting in "delays of weeks at a time" to bring more water online.

The city said in a statement on Sunday it is something that it can "ill afford". Tools‚ batteries‚ vehicles and any materials considered possible scrap is being targeted by thieves.

"It is incredibly frustrating that even such crucial work is not immune from these destructive elements in our society‚" Water MMC Xanthea Limberg said.

"It is not possible to reliably say how much water has been lost‚ but in this time of scarcity any water lost due to theft and vandalism is too much."

According to the City over R5-million worth of fire hydrants‚ water meters and valves have been damaged since July 2017.

Limberg called on citizens to report vandalism to the City.

Residents can report incidents of vandalism or theft to the City of Cape Town by calling 0860 103 089.

Work together to solve national water crisis

It requires urgent and lasting solutions if the economy is to grow at higher rates of sustainable and inclusive growth
Opinion
3 hours ago

Water's dodgy authorities headed for fall

Parliament watchdog set on swift probe and criminal prosecutions
Business
15 hours ago

Marketing Cape Town through the water crisis

It has been important to communicate desirability of Cape Town as a tourist destination, despite the current water crisis
News & Insights
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cape Town is battling against water thieves
National
2.
Zuma had no intention to commit crime, just ...
National
3.
Shoprite recalls its red viennas after listeria ...
National / Health
4.
Hawks request Schabir Shaik to testify in Zuma’s ...
National

Related Articles

Water's dodgy authorities headed for fall
Business

Marketing Cape Town through the water crisis
News & Insights

Cape Town’s tourism and agriculture sectors most exposed by drought, says ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.