WATCH: Shaun Abrahams announces decision on whether to charge Zuma

16 March 2018 - 15:37
National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS
National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS

National Prosecuting Authority boss, Shaun Abrahams will make his much-anticipated announcement this afternoon, on whether or not former president Jacob Zuma will be facing criminal charges. The announcement will be made at 15:30 at the NPA offices in Silverton, Pretoria. For more news, visit: sabcnews.com

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams is announcing whether he will be reinstating corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

The charges relate to a R30-billion government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the NPA shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.

Zuma — then deputy president — was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik, his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption.

The High Court reinstated the charges in 2016 and the Supreme Court upheld that decision last year, rejecting an appeal by Zuma and describing the NPA’s initial decision to set aside the charges as “irrational“.

