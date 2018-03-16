National

Tom Moyane said to have allowed R70m in VAT refunds to go to Guptas

16 March 2018 - 10:05 Staff Writer
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane is under the microscope yet again for allegedly allowing R70m worth of controversial value added tax (VAT) refund payments to be made to the Guptas.

The Daily Maverick’s Scorpio investigative team reported on Friday that Moyane had aided possible acts of money-laundering and contravened the VAT and Tax acts.

He allegedly put pressure on SARS officials to pay the money into the account of a third party for the benefit of Gupta company Oakbay and affiliated companies.

The payment was allegedly illegal as it did not go to the registered VAT vendor.

Moyane‚ in his response‚ denied being directly involved in the payments.

Business Day reported on Thursday that Moyane‚ whose second-in-charge Jonas Makwakwa resigned this week‚ could be on his way out as commissioner.

Makwakwa resigned on Wednesday as he faced questions about a potential conflict of interest.

Announcing the resignation‚ Moyane said: "As the commissioner‚ I would be negligent if I did not admit that the incidents surrounding the issues on Makwakwa have taught us valuable lessons. I am sure there are areas that we could improve on and could have handled better."

NATASHA MARRIAN: Rogues no longer in vogue for Moyane

The change in power in South Africa has certainly changed SARS commissioner Tom Moyane’s attitude. But it’s too little, too late
4 hours ago

SA’s law enforcement agencies — as partisan as ever

Fresh moves against Jacob Zuma’s erstwhile foes suggest SA’s law enforcement agencies remain captured
1 day ago

Cabinet to weigh SARS boss Tom Moyane's 'imminent' exit

The commissioner’s removal from the tax agency is set to be put to Cabinet, with Mcebisi Jonas mooted as interim commissioner
1 day ago

Writing on the wall for SARS’s Tom Moyane

The commissioner’s removal from the tax agency is set to be put to Cabinet, with Mcebisi Jonas mooted as interim commissioner
1 day ago

