Sweeping changes to SA’s food safety standards could be in the offing, says WHO official

London — A huge and deadly outbreak of listeria in SA could alter the country’s approach to food-borne disease and prompt improvements in food safety standards, a leading health official said on Friday.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) top specialist on global food safety likened the South African outbreak’s potential impact to the "mad cow disease" BSE crisis in Europe, which began in the 1980s, and a vast E coli outbreak traced to Jack in the Box burgers in the US in 1993.

"I’m convinced we’re going to be talking about this outbreak for the next 20 years," Peter Ben Embarek, who manages the WHO International Food Safety Authorities Network, said.

"This could be the crisis that will finally make at least SA — and possibly the whole of Africa — realise the importance of food safety and food-borne diseases and the need to invest in improving things."

At least 180 people have died in SA since the outbreak began and almost 1,000 have been infected in the world’s worst recorded listeria outbreak.

Local health authorities say the disease — which in severe cases can cause fatal blood infections and meningitis — is likely to claim more victims before it is brought under control.

In the 1993 Jack in the Box outbreak, 732 people — most of them children under 10 years — were infected with E coli traced to back to contamination in the restaurant chain’s "monster burgers". Four died and more than 170 others suffered permanent injuries including kidney and brain damage.

Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease, which is linked to the brain-wasting Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans, was first detected in Britain in the late 1980s. It spread from there to other parts of Europe and ravaging cattle herds until the early 2000s.

Both events sparked heightened consumer fear about food-borne illnesses, altering shopping and eating habits and prompted a tightening of regulations covering the way foods are processed, stored and cooked.

Ben Embarek said there were still many unanswered questions in SA’s listeria outbreak, which health officials have linked to polony made by Tiger Brands. The company says it has appointed an expert team to identify the causes of the outbreak.