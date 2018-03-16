National

BREAKING NEWS: SA will find out on Friday if Jacob Zuma will answer to his many charges, at last

16 March 2018 - 11:07 Genevieve Quintal
National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams will announce his decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted Friday afternoon.

The announcement will be made in Pretoria at 3.30pm.

Earlier this week the Constitutional Court dismissed an urgent application lodged by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) in a bid to stop Abrahams from making such an announcement until the same court had made a finding on whether he would remain in his job.

This meant that after Thursday Abrahams was free to make the announcement.

The NPA had said Abrahams would make a public announcement only once he had informed Zuma.

The matter was put into Abrahams’s hands after the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a high court judgment in 2017 that the 2009 decision to drop the charges against Zuma had been irrational.

Zuma, however, was allowed to make fresh representations to the NPA before a decision was made.

Just two weeks after that decision, the ANC recalled Zuma and a day later he resigned.

