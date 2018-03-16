National

VBS MUTUAL BANK

Enough cash to pay miners’ orphans — curator

16 March 2018 - 06:15 Hanna Ziady
VBS Mutual Bank.
VBS Mutual Bank.

There is enough money under the control of the Bophelo Beneficiary Fund curator to pay benefits due to orphans of mine workers for now.

This is according to the fund’s curator, Juanito Damons of RWL Attorneys. Damons has defended his decision to allow money recovered for the fund, which the Financial Services Board (FSB) placed under curatorship in June, to be deposited in VBS Mutual Bank.

At the time that Vele Investments, VBS’s 53% shareholder, bought Bophelo’s parent company, Mvunonala Holdings, Damons said he had no reason to doubt "the solvency and liquidity of VBS".

Under that deal, R370m was credited to the Bophelo Benefit Services account at VBS, as "partial recovery of the shortfall" in the fund, Damons said. Another R40m was paid to the fund’s beneficiaries. The R410m payment resulted in a recovery of more than 88% of the shortfall that existed in the fund.

The Bophelo Fund holds money for the children of deceased Anglo Platinum mine workers. A lump sum death benefit is transferred to the fund for beneficiaries under 18.

ziadyh@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Some addicts linked to untreated mental disorders
National / Health
2.
Premier David Makhura must drive mental health ...
National / Health
3.
Enough cash to pay miners’ orphans — curator
National
4.
Integrated Resource Plan goes back to Cabinet
National

Related Articles

Vele wants to challenge VBS’s curatorship because it is ‘unconstitutional’
Companies / Financial Services

Why VBS Bank imploded
News & Fox

VBS Mutual Bank: how did we get here?
Features

Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla rescuer, answered
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.