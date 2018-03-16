ANALYSIS: Has a month of Ramaphosa saved SA from a Moody’s downgrade?

London — SA will learn soon whether Cyril Ramaphosa’s first month as president has saved the country’s last remaining investment-grade rating, but even if it hasn’t, a broader rise in optimism should limit the damage.

Moody’s, with a downgrade review on SA since November, is to make a decision by March 23.

A cut to junk — following downgrades by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings — will see the country ejected from Citi’s influential World Government Bond Index (WGBI), triggering up to R100bn in selling by foreign investors.

It is a prospect that sends a chill down the spine of officials who know the odds are not in their favour.

"It is very difficult to read the body language of the rating agencies," new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said in London this week, having just meet Moody’s. "If there was a downgrade that would have a negative effect".

Moody’s rarely spares those it puts on a downgrade warning.

Only seven of the dozens of countries it has had on review over the last two years have been reprieved, its data shows. SA was one of those. None have been saved twice.

As a result, markets seem to be going with the form book.

Zsolt Papp, an emerging market debt portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management points to the ‘spread’, or premium, investors demand to buy South African government bonds rather than US ones.

That spread is now 245 basis points, which is right in line with the average for ‘BB’ bracket ‘junk’-rated countries such as Macedonia and Guatemala or heavyweights like Turkey and Brazil.

"The market is already pricing SA as a BB credit," Papp said, although he said he was not sure which way the decision would go.

For a government, losing ‘investment grade’ status causes pain because it means certain types of investors — usually big pension funds or exchange-traded funds — are mandated only to buy high-grade debt. They are forced to sell any bonds which are downgraded to junk.

A 2016 World Bank study, which was co-authored by the South African Reserve Bank, found that being cut to ‘junk’ by at least two of the major ratings agencies increased a country’s treasury bill rate by almost 200 basis points on average.

SA intends to borrow a much smaller-than-usual R4.2bn in T-bills in 2018-19 but any rise in costs won’t help a debt level that has already more than doubled as a share of GDP over the last nine years.