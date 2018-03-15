The DA has the bit between its teeth in tallying up how much taxpayer money has been spent on defending people who have since left their top jobs.

After former president Jacob Zuma and former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli comes Hlaudi Motsoeneng of the SABC.

Phumzile van Damme‚ MP and DA shadow minister of communications‚ said the SABC has spent more than R22m to pay for the legal costs of its former chief operating officer. This was disclosed in a reply to a DA parliamentary question.

Said Van Damme: "In the reply‚ former communications minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reveals that the public broadcaster has, since 2013, paid millions of rands in legal fees for Motsoeneng and the amount ‘might increase as other matters are ongoing’."

"Just like the other litigious delinquent‚ Jacob Zuma‚ Motsoeneng must pay this money back to the public purse. The public should not have to pay for this one man wrecking ball’s legal fees‚" she said. "In addition to the R21m the Special Investigating Unit is pursuing in Motsoeneng’s debt to the SABC‚ this R22m must be added‚ making what he owes R43m. Every single cent must be recovered from him."

Van Damme alleged that Motsoeneng left a trail of destruction in his wake. "He flouted policy processes; demoralised‚ victimised and purged staff; brought the SABC’s newsroom into disrepute; and left the public broadcaster on the brink of collapse."

"The DA calls on the SABC to personally hold Motsoeneng responsible for this excessive amount of money‚ that can be much better spent on paying off its debts‚ investing in content development‚ finding new talent‚ informing and educating the public‚ and restoring the SABC’s image as a credible and reliable news source."