Jacob Zuma spent far more than R15m of the state’s money on legal fees

Former president Jacob Zuma spent far more than R15.3m fighting his corruption prosecution — with answers to parliamentary questions revealing that the total amount spent on Zuma’s so-called Stalingrad campaign was an estimated R32.4m.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed in Parliament on Wednesday that Zuma had spent R15.3m battling the DA’s case that the decision not to prosecute him was irrational and should be set aside. That case was launched in May 2009‚ the time EFF leader Julius Malema identified as a starting point when he sought answers about how much state money had been spent on Zuma’s legal fees.

However, Adv Ben Winks‚ who has spent more than a year trying to determine just how much Zuma’s litigation has cost the state‚ points out that answers to parliamentary questions from a series of justice ministers reveal the true extent of Zuma’s corruption defence spending.

This comes as Malema said in Parliament that the EFF’s estimates were that legal fees spent defending Zuma amounted to R64m — a figure Ramaphosa said he was not aware of.

Former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla revealed that Zuma’s legal team spent R9.6m between September 2006 and July 2008 fighting‚ unsuccessfully‚ to overturn the search warrants used to raid the homes of Zuma and his lawyers. Those raids resulted in the seizure of thousands of documents used for an in-depth analysis of Zuma’s financial affairs. This first batch of cases also involved the postponement of Zuma’s criminal trial.

Mabandla’s successor‚ Jeff Radebe‚ disclosed in Parliament that Zuma’s lawyers had spent R7.3m between April 2007 and 2009-10 challenging the request for mutual legal assistance made by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to Mauritian authorities. This request for assistance related to several documents — including the so-called "encrypted fax" — that were crucial to the state’s case that Zuma had taken a bribe from French arms company Thint.

The costs also relate to Zuma’s successful application before Judge Chris Nicholson‚ who found there was evidence suggesting former president Thabo Mbeki had interfered in the Zuma prosecution. This ruling was overturned on appeal‚ and taxpayers paid for that‚ too.

State funding of Zuma’s defence – should National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams decide to go ahead with the case — is not going to stop any time soon