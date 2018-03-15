Integrated resource plan sent back to Cabinet for reprocessing

The integrated resource plan (IRP), which was approved by Cabinet in December, has been sent back to Cabinet for reprocessing, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe confirmed on Thursday.

He would not disclose the reasons why it had to be reconsidered, except to note he had received a lot of representations from stakeholders.

The IRP approved by Cabinet has never been gazetted, despite undertakings by former energy minister David Mahlobo that it would be released.

Radebe said in an interview in the parliamentary precinct that he would make an announcement in a few weeks as to the reasons the plan had to be reprocessed. He would not be drawn as to whether the plan’s proposal regarding nuclear energy was one of the aspects he felt had to be reconsidered.

The IRP sets out projections on demand and the cost of various technologies to arrive at an optimal energy mix over a 20-year period. Crucially, it will determine whether SA should build nuclear energy capacity, how much, and by when.

In terms of the draft plan released in November 2016 for public comment, there would be no need for nuclear energy until 2037. This was in stark contrast with the previous 2010 plan, which said it would be needed by 2022.

There were strong objections to the draft plan on the grounds that it imposed artificial limits on the amount of renewable energy capacity that could be built each year, and also used outdated prices. This boosted the necessity and cost-effectiveness of the nuclear power option. A panel of experts said the draft IRP did not recommend the lowest-cost option for the generation of electricity in the long term. A lowest-cost option, they said, would not include nuclear.