National

EXPROPRIATION

Illegal land occupation on the rise, DA official says

15 March 2018 - 06:09 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/JACKIE CLAUSEN
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/JACKIE CLAUSEN

There had been an upsurge in illegal land occupation, especially after the pronouncement of land expropriation without compensation in Parliament, City of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun said on Wednesday.

Sun said there was very little municipalities could do as they had to adhere to the current legislation until it was amended.

He said the problem was not unique to the City of Johannesburg but was happening in all metros run by the DA. Tshwane, Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay were encountering the same problem.

This weekend land invaders occupied land in Midrand, while residents in Tshwane also attempted to occupy land.

On the outskirts of the Johannesburg metro, close to Ennerdale in the south, residents in Kanana Park had taken over a vacant piece of land and started erecting structures last week.

The Johannesburg Metro Police had blocked off the entrance to one of the roads leading to the vacant land in question. The road was littered with rocks and garbage.

The residents claimed the land had been vacant for more than 10 years while they lived "like sardines". They said they would continue fighting for this piece of land.

The residents said they could not wait for the motion recently tabled in Parliament, which looked at possible amendments to allow for land expropriation without compensation. Meanwhile, six property owners from Olievenhoutbosch in Tshwane filed an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria seeking to force the police to assist the property owners if structures were erected on occupied properties.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

EFF not backing down on land invasions, challenging Ramaphosa

The President says the land invasions in Tshwane are a violation of the law; the EFF counters by recalling his part in the Marikana ‘mass ...
National
1 day ago

City of Joburg keeps close watch on land invasions

MMC for community safety Michael Sun has confirmed that there have been land invasions in Blue Hills‚ Midrand and other parts of Joburg
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa warns against land invasions after clashes in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura says invaders of land between Johannesburg and Pretoria are not local homeless or landless people
National
3 days ago

Land expropriation will be handled ‘responsibly’, Nhlanhla Nene reassures investors

The finance minister and Treasury officials met Fitch and Moody’s on Monday in London
Economy
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says land expropriation does not mean ‘smash and grab opportunities’

President Cyril Ramaphosa insists expropriation of land without compensation can be done without hurting the economy
National
15 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Writing on the wall for SARS’s Tom Moyane
National
2.
Downgrades fuel the surge in Transnet's interest ...
National
3.
Judge Dennis Davis takes aim at default policy of ...
National
4.
Mkhwebane in bid to appeal ruling that she pay ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa says land expropriation does not mean ‘smash and grab opportunities’
National

At present pace, land restitution could take 700 years
National

Whites and blacks will all lose their property, warns DA
National

State land in four maps: the 24-million hectare puzzle
Opinion

City of Joburg keeps close watch on land invasions
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.