Downgrades fuel the surge in Transnet's interest payments

Transnet is paying about R400m to R500m more in interest annually than it was in 2016-17 because of sovereign credit ratings downgrades, the state-owned rail, freight and logistics company said on Wednesday.

The higher interest bill was negotiated with lenders as an alternative to their demand that Transnet debt be guaranteed by the state, which Transnet chief financial officer Garry Pita said the company wanted to avoid at all costs. Being 100% state-owned, Transnet was downgraded by ratings agencies along with the sovereign downgrade, though on a stand-alone basis it has an investment grade rating of BBB by Standard & Poor’s.

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and Pita briefed Parliament’s public enterprises committee on the parastatal’s 2016-17 financial results. Transnet, which currently has about R125bn in debt, is able to borrow on the strength of its own balance sheet and has not had to resort to government guarantees since 1998-99.

Pita explained that because Transnet did not have government guarantees, lenders protected themselves by putting loan covenants for credit ratings into their loan agreements. These would be triggered when Transnet’s rating was downgraded to a particular notch. Those triggers were activated and lenders demanded government guarantees for the Transnet debt. Instead Transnet negotiated to pay higher interest rates as an alternative when these triggers came into play.