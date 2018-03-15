National

Cabinet to weigh SARS boss Tom Moyane's 'imminent' exit

The commissioner’s removal from the tax agency is set to be put to Cabinet, with Mcebisi Jonas mooted as interim commissioner

15 March 2018 - 05:46 NATASHA MARRIAN and Genevieve Quintal
SARS boss Tom Moyane. Picture: SUPPLIED
SARS boss Tom Moyane. Picture: SUPPLIED

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane could find himself out of a job in a matter of days.

Business Day understands that the issue of Moyane’s removal from the tax agency is set to be put to the Cabinet and that his departure is "imminent".

This comes as Moyane, in a hastily convened media briefing on Wednesday, announced that his second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa, had resigned from SARS for "personal reasons".

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his maiden state of the nation address an inquiry into the running of SARS, but insiders said that Moyane’s handling of the Makwakwa matter could see him out of office even before the inquiry begins.

It is understood that there are discussions taking place about an "interim commissioner" to take over from Moyane, with speculation that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas could take up this post.

Chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on finance Yunus Carrim, reacting to Makwakwa’s resignation, expressed concern about the "unacceptable way" SARS had managed the matter.

Jonas Makwakwa quits, teaching SARS 'a valuable lesson'

The South African Revenue Service commissioner admits the saga should have been handled better
National
18 hours ago

After threats of a summons, MPs will finally see reports on payments to Jonas Makwakwa

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane agreed to make the two reports available to MPs by Friday morning, after MPs tried for several months to get them
National
1 day ago

SARS boss Tom Moyane ‘told probe witness to feign illness’

Former SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay makes the claim in an explosive letter to NPA boss Abrahams
National
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cabal aims for Ivan Pillay in the last kicks of a dying horse

The ‘rogue unit’ case at SARS was the first sign of the stepping up of the state-capture project, writes Natasha Marrian
National
2 days ago

