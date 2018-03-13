National

Zuma’s ghost lingers when Cyril Ramaphosa takes the hot seat in Parliament

13 March 2018 - 10:15 Staff Writer
Jacob Zuma, right, interacts with Cyril Ramaphosa as they listen to EFF leader Julius Malema respond to Zuma's state of the nation address in Parliament in this June 18 2014 file photo. Picture: THE TIMES
Jacob Zuma, right, interacts with Cyril Ramaphosa as they listen to EFF leader Julius Malema respond to Zuma's state of the nation address in Parliament in this June 18 2014 file photo. Picture: THE TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the National Assembly on Wednesday for his first oral question and answer session since Parliament elected him president of SA in February.

Echoes of "pay back the money" will reverberate for some observers when EFF leader Julius Malema stands up. Malema will be asking Ramaphosa to tell the nation: "What is the total amount that the Presidency spent on the legal costs of former president [Jacob] Zuma‚ since his election as president in 2009; and (b) on what legal provision(s) or policy did the state rely when using state resources to fund the former president’s personal legal costs?"

In December‚ the DA calculated that Zuma was personally liable for R6m in legal fees.

This followed the North Gauteng High Court ruling rejecting Zuma’s challenge of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report and its recommendations‚ holding him personally liable for the legal fees.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the time hailed it as a landmark victory for the people of SA. "For too long‚ South Africans have been personally paying the extravagant legal bill of a president who, instead of leading a country, spends most of his days in court."

The National Freedom Party’s Prof NM Khubisa will ask Ramaphosa: "What steps does he intend to take to ensure that the public’s confidence is restored in the National Prosecuting Authority that has lost the public’s confidence over the past eight years due to malfunctioning‚ maladministration‚ political interference and some errors in decision-making?"

Maimane will ask Ramaphosa to get down to the nitty-gritty and provide "the full details of the government’s plan to expropriate land without compensation".

See the full list of parliamentary questions to Ramaphosa.

JACQUES PAUW: It's time Ramaphosa fired Zuma's keepers

'Ramaphosa has learnt a hard lesson with Malusi Gigaba by affording him a second chance. Don't shift them, get rid of them'
Politics
4 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: SA must cater for new settlement patterns around cities

The normalisation of South Africa’s geography is disruptive, but it is central to economic growth, equality and cultural dynamism
Opinion
5 hours ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Evidence is needed to back up the EFF’s land claims

Julius Malema must show evidence of where and when mass nationalisation secured stability and expanded the economy
Opinion
5 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa's mammoth clean-up job will start with the Cabinet

Compromised institutions including the National Prosecuting Authority will be next on his to-do list, writes Genevieve Quintal
National
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EFF not backing down on land invasions, ...
National
2.
Malusi Gigaba: The decline of a progressive ...
National
3.
Day Zero has arrived in parts of the Cape, says ...
National
4.
Gigaba denies allegations about Gupta coal ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.