President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the National Assembly on Wednesday for his first oral question and answer session since Parliament elected him president of SA in February.

Echoes of "pay back the money" will reverberate for some observers when EFF leader Julius Malema stands up. Malema will be asking Ramaphosa to tell the nation: "What is the total amount that the Presidency spent on the legal costs of former president [Jacob] Zuma‚ since his election as president in 2009; and (b) on what legal provision(s) or policy did the state rely when using state resources to fund the former president’s personal legal costs?"

In December‚ the DA calculated that Zuma was personally liable for R6m in legal fees.

This followed the North Gauteng High Court ruling rejecting Zuma’s challenge of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report and its recommendations‚ holding him personally liable for the legal fees.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the time hailed it as a landmark victory for the people of SA. "For too long‚ South Africans have been personally paying the extravagant legal bill of a president who, instead of leading a country, spends most of his days in court."

The National Freedom Party’s Prof NM Khubisa will ask Ramaphosa: "What steps does he intend to take to ensure that the public’s confidence is restored in the National Prosecuting Authority that has lost the public’s confidence over the past eight years due to malfunctioning‚ maladministration‚ political interference and some errors in decision-making?"

Maimane will ask Ramaphosa to get down to the nitty-gritty and provide "the full details of the government’s plan to expropriate land without compensation".

