WATCH: Eskom takes on defaulting municipalities

13 March 2018 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Eskom plans to use power interruptions at various defaulting municipalities in a bid to recover about R13bn owed to the power utility. But the South African Local Government Association (Salga) has said that it will take the matter to court.

Salga national finance director Mohammed Lorgat spoke to Business Day TV about Eskom’s threats and the organisation’s plans.

Eskom to use power interruptions to prompt municipalities to settle their debts

The utility will begin halting the power supply to various municipalities from Tuesday as it seeks to recover the R13bn it is owed
