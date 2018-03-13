News Leader
WATCH: Eskom takes on defaulting municipalities
13 March 2018 - 08:41
Eskom plans to use power interruptions at various defaulting municipalities in a bid to recover about R13bn owed to the power utility. But the South African Local Government Association (Salga) has said that it will take the matter to court.
Salga national finance director Mohammed Lorgat spoke to Business Day TV about Eskom’s threats and the organisation’s plans.
South African Local Government Association national finance director Mohammed Lorgat talks to Business Day TV
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.